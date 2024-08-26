Japan scrambles jets against China reconnaissance plane that breached airspace

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets against a Chinese reconnaissance aircraft that had breached its airspace for a few minutes on Monday morning.

The ministry said it was the first time for a Chinese military aircraft to breach Japan's airspace, adding that the government had lodged a strong protest against Beijing through diplomatic channels.

The aircraft was identified as a Y-9 reconnaissance plane that flew over the Danjo Islands to the west of the southern island of Kyushu between around 11:29 a.m. and 11:31 a.m.

