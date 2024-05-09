Japan to start hunting fin whales after five years of commercial whaling

Reuters
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will add large fin whales to its list of commercial whaling species, government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday, five years after leaving an international body that regulates the commercial hunt of the marine mammals.

Japan resumed commercial whaling in its territorial waters and exclusive economic zones in 2019, on withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

This week, its Fisheries Agency sought public comment on a draft revision of its aquatic resource control policies that would allow commercial catching of fin whales.

The Japanese government will continue to promote whaling and take the necessary diplomatic steps, Hayashi told a regular press conference.

"Whales are important food resources and should be sustainably utilised, based on scientific evidence," said Hayashi, the chief cabinet secretary, referring to widening the allowable catch to include fin whales.

"It's also important to inherit traditional food cultures in Japan.

Japan caught a total of 294 minke whales, Bryde’s whales and sei whales last year, said the Fisheries Agency, which currently limits commercial whaling to the three relatively minor species.

Whale consumption in Japan peaked in the early 1960s but did not become widespread as other meat became more easily available.

Japan drew criticism from environmental groups for launching what it called scientific research whaling in 1987, following an IWC regulation that banned commercial whale hunts.

Australia and New Zealand were among the nations that expressed disappointment when Japan declared it was withdrawing from the IWC in 2018.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 50-foot fin whale spotted on shore in Delaware

    A 50-foot fin whale was found washed ashore near the Indian River Inlet Bridge in Delaware on May 5.

  • Sperm whales communicate through a 'complex phonetic alphabet,' study finds

    The ways sperm whales communicate with each other may be more "complex" than scientists previously believed, with new research drawing similarities between the whale species' language and human phonetics. In a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications, researchers examined a group of sperm whales in the waters surrounding the Caribbean island of Dominica, analyzing their whale calls. Sperm whales -- which have the largest brains of any animal species on Earth -- can combine and modulate different clicks and rhythms to create complex calls, similar to human language, according to the study, which notes the sequences of clicks sperm whales project are called codas.

  • Cruise ship sails into New York City port with 44-foot dead whale across its bow

    A cruise ship sailed into a New York City port with a 44-foot (13-meter) dead whale across its bow, marine authorities said. The whale, identified as an endangered sei whale, was caught on the ship's bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries spokesperson Andrea Gomez said. A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said the whale was on the MSC Meraviglia, which docked at Brooklyn before sailing to ports in New England and Canada.

  • Bear dragged away car crash victim’s body

    Car hit barriers and plunged into woods next to highway in Massachusetts

  • Newborn red wolves bring hope to species with only 20 in the wild. See them cuddle

    The births follow a “tragic loss” of a breeding male in 2023, North Carolina wildlife experts said.

  • 'Blood sport' or 'humane and quick'? Controversial whale slaughter begins in Faroe Islands

    Critics say the practice is cruel and unnecessary, though defenders claim it is an integral part of island life and resist what they see as meddling by outsiders.

  • Dead fish found floating in High Park pond, city investigating

    The city says it has begun to investigate the water in a High Park pond after scores of dead fish were found floating in its waters.In a statement on Monday, city spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth said the dead fish were Bluegill, a water-warm fish native to Ontario, and died in Grenadier Pond in mid-April. High Park is located in Toronto's west end, between Bloor Street West and The Queensway. It's bordered by Parkside Drive on its eastern side."We are currently working alongside the Toronto and R

  • Unlikely peacemaker: Brave dog steps in to break up fight between lion and tiger

    On March 14, in Jiangsu, China, a courageous dog stepped in to stop a fight between a lion and a tiger. The pooch attempts to hold back the tiger as the lion continues to provoke the big cat before the tiger eventually calms down.

  • Super-aged Japan now has 9 million vacant homes. And that’s a problem

    The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.

  • 'Multi-million dollar rain' revives soil in southern Saskatchewan ahead of farm season

    After several consecutive years of drought in Saskatchewan, the first heavy rainfall of the year has given life to farmers' soil in southern parts of the province.Ian McCreary's fields near Bladworth, Sask., about 90 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, have been dry for at least the past three years. He has about 1,300 acres of land — about 900 being cropland and the remainder being for hay, pasture and wetlands.In 2021, some sections of the Prairies experienced the worst drought in 50 years. McC

  • Why invasive species were returned to waterways in a recent story

    After learning how invasive fish are returned to Ontario Waterways, social media raised hundreds of questions, mostly about why authorities "don't just kill the invasive species." The Weather Network's Victoria Fenn Alvarado has more on the process.

  • Edmonton climate committee says blue hydrogen not a solution for city emissions goals

    A group of experts that advises city council on Edmonton's climate change plans is raising concerns about turning to hydrogen to reduce the city's carbon emissions.The co-chairs of Edmonton's energy transition climate resilience committee say hydrogen is increasingly being presented as a path to meeting the city's emissions reduction targets. But when it comes to hydrogen produced from natural gas, they told council members in a recent letter that they don't see evidence it will help Edmonton de

  • Nocturnal storm threat could turn severe in parts of southern Ontario

    Severe potential threat of thunderstorms with 2 rounds coming in less than 24 hours. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Feds defend carbon capture technology as Alberta project gets cancelled over cost

    OTTAWA — Canada's energy minister is defending carbon capture and storage technology as both effective and affordable, after an Alberta power company walked away from a planned project and a study found that another project got public subsidies to cover more than three-quarters of its costs. "Carbon capture and sequestration technologies are getting better and, over time, they actually get less expensive just like every other technology that goes through the cycle," Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesd

  • Race to grab Canada's first 30 C this year heats up: Who will win?

    It will be a close call this weekend, but one part of Canada has a commanding lead in the race to grab the country's first 30-degree reading in 2024

  • Nocturnal storms could reach severe criteria in parts of Ontario south

    Thunderstorms are expected to rumble their way into parts of southern through Tuesday night, with a chance some could become severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware

  • Adelaide Zoo Welcomes 2 Cape Porcupine Brothers

    Two Cape Porcupines, brothers Walter and Winni, arrived at Adelaide Zoo on Thursday, May 2, after being transferred from Monarto Safari Park.Born in August 2023, the young porcupines are the first of their species to call Adelaide Zoo home, the zoo said in a press release sent to Storyful.“This was the first time the young porcupines have moved habitats so it was a big day of new sounds and experiences, but Walter and Winni were very calm throughout the trip," the zoo’s senior keeper, Elise Maurer, said.Cape Porcupines are the largest porcupine species globally.Walter and Winni, who are eight months old, currently tip the scales at about 12kg. However, they’re still growing and are expected to reach their full size of 27kg, the zoo said. Credit: Adelaide Zoo via Storyful

  • Whipsnade Zoo celebrates birth of camel for first time in eight years

    The baby camel has been named Sally.

  • Lake Michigan fisherman's jumbo perch breaks Indiana's 43-year-old state record

    A Lake Michigan fisherman's jumbo perch has broken Indiana's 43-year-old state record.

  • Cambodia says it will cut shipping through Vietnam by 70% with new China-funded Mekong canal

    Cambodia plans to cut shipping through Vietnamese ports by 70% as a result of a $1.7 billion China-funded upgrade of a canal connecting the Mekong River basin to the Cambodian coast, the country's deputy prime minister told Reuters. Sun Chanthol downplayed environmental concerns about the Funan Techo canal slated to break ground later this year, and dismissed speculation that it could be used to allow upriver access for Chinese warships as "baseless". The project, to be completed by 2028, has the potential to reignite tensions between Cambodia and Vietnam, which are close partners but have often clashed.