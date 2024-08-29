Japan: Typhoon Shanshan kills three and raises fears of flooding and landslides

At least three people have been killed after a typhoon hit southern Japan on Thursday morning, sparking fears of flooding, landslides and extensive damage to buildings.

Another person is missing and more than a dozen are injured after Typhoon Shanshan hit the southern island of Kyshu and ripped through several regions including downtown Miyazaki City.

The authorities have issued evacuation orders to millions of residents due to torrential rain and strong winds of up to 180kph (112 mph).

Winds have weakened to 126kph (78 mph), Japan's meteorology service said, and are set to head north later today.

Hundreds of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities and islands have been cancelled, as well as bullet trains and some local train services.

Postal and delivery services have also been suspended, with supermarkets and other stores planning to close, and 250,000 homes without electricity.

Major car companies including Toyota and Nissan have suspended operations in some or all of their domestic factories.

The authorities warned the storm could be one of the strongest ever to hit southwest Japan.

The typhoon's impact is yet to be felt in the Tokyo region, where heavy rain is predicted for later in the week.

Disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said the typhoon could cause "unprecedented" levels of violent winds, high waves, storm surges and heavy rain.

On Wednesday, he urged people, especially older adults, not to hesitate and to take shelter.

Typhoon Shanshan is the latest harsh weather system to hit Japan following Typhoon Ampil, which also led to blackouts and evacuations earlier this month.