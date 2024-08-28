Japan Typhoon Shanshan live updates: 800,000 people evacuated as region braces for one of biggest ever storms

Japan has issued evacuation orders for nearly a million people in the path of Typhoon Shanshan, as it braces for what officials say could be one of the strongest storms to ever hit the region.

Factories have been shuttered and some transport operators cancelled services for the coming days as the typhoon, categorised as “very strong”, barrelled towards the main southwestern island of Kyushu with gusts of up to 70 metres per second (157 mph).

The meteorological agency issued an emergency warning saying the typhoon could bring flooding, landslides and wind strong enough to knock down some houses.

“Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far,” Satoshi Sugimoto, the agency’s chief forecaster, told reporters.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for some 990,000 residents across southern, western and central Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the agency said.

Key Points

Nearly a million people ordered to evacuate their homes

Two suspected residents of house that collapsed in landslide ‘unaccounted for'

Typhoon Shanshan ‘could bring unprecedented 600mm of rain in just 24 hours'

Evacuation orders issued for nearly a million people

15:53 , Andy Gregory

Nearly a million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Typhoon Shanshan approaches.

According to the New York Times, some 990,000 people have been impacted by evacuation orders across southern, western and central Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The evacuation orders have been issued in Kagoshima prefecture in southern Kyushu, and central Japan’s Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures.

Rescue workers search for missing residents amid the ruins of a house in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture (EPA)

Car manufacturers close factories as Japan braces for Typhoon Shanshan

15:49 , Andy Gregory

Numerous companies are halting operations at their factories as they brace for Typhoon Shanshan.

Toyota, which is headquartered in Aichi Prefecture, will suspend operations at all 14 of its plants in Japan from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, it said.

Nissan said it would suspend operations at its Kyushu plant on Thursday and Friday morning, while Honda will also temporarily close its factory in Kumamoto in southwestern Kyushu.

Also, Mazda Motor plans to suspend operations at its Hiroshima and Hofu plants, both in western Japan, from Thursday evening through Friday, the firm said.

Two suspected residents of house that collapsed in landslide ‘unaccounted for'

15:47 , Andy Gregory

In Aichi Prefecture, one of the areas subject to evacuation orders, two people believed to be residents of a house that collapsed in a landslide during heavy rains were unaccounted for, Reuters reported.

Three residents of the house had been pulled out, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Rescue workers continue to search for missing residents amid the ruins of a house in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture (EPA)

Forecasters warn typhoon could bring unprecedented 600mm of rain in just 24 hours

15:37 , Andy Gregory

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued emergency warnings for storms and high waves in Kagoshima Prefecture, excluding the Amami region, as the typhoon threatens flooding and landslides.

The agency has issued an unprecedented rain forecast of up to 23.6in (600mm) over the next 24 hours.

Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan approaches

15:36 , Andy Gregory

Japan is on high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan edges closer, with high waves and wind prompting flight cancellations, train suspensions, and factory shutdowns.

The storm is expected to hit southern Kyushu on Thursday, with winds reaching up to 155mph (250kph) at its centre, strong enough to topple houses.

On Wednesday, the storm was 70km south-southwest of Yakushima Island, moving slowly northward off the country’s southwest coast, bringing extreme winds and heavy rain.

My colleague Stuti Mishra has more in this report:

Flights cancelled and factories closed as Typhoon Shanshan approaches Japan

15:34 , Andy Gregory

We’ll be using this blog to bring you the latest updates on Typhoon Shanshan as it passes across Japan, where nearly a million residents have now been ordered to evacuate.