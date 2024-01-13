Japanese bathe in ice, hope for earthquake recovery

STORY: A group of 28 men in loincloths and four women in white gowns stepped into a pool filled with ice blocks and splashed freezing water onto their bodies during the ceremony held at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo.

"We had a very tragic start of the new year, so today I participated the purification ritual to pray for the recovery (in the disaster areas)," said Mototsugu Matsuura, a 51-year-old dentist who has participated in the event for the last two decades.

Participants were also blessed by a priest in a tradition that began 37 years ago.