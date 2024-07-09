Japanese beat the heat at Tokyo Tower's 'cooling shelter'

STORY: :: To beat Japan's heat, residents use mini fans and visit Tokyo Tower's 'cooling shelter'

:: July 9, 2024

:: Tokyo, Japan

:: “Even though the rainy season hasn’t ended yet, we are already in a blazing heat of over 95 degrees (Fahrenheit), so I feel like it’s hotter than last year.”

:: “It's very hot outside, the heat from taxis, the heat from the air conditioners in buildings, there are so many places where it's so hot that the actual temperature is higher than the average, so I think it's very good that such facilities are made available to the public.”

Typically the facilities can be found in community centers and libraries equipped with air conditioners.

Authorities in Japan had warned on Tuesday against the risk of heatstroke in Tokyo and areas in its east and west, and urged people to avoid physical activity while local media reports said scores of people have been hospitalized, with some dying from heatstroke symptoms over the last few days.

Temperatures hit a record 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) on Monday (July 8) in the city of Shizuoka, while other areas, some in Tokyo, have witnessed record temperatures for this time of the year.