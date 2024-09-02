Japanese co-founder of Studio Ghibli Hayao Miyazaki awarded ‘Asia’s Nobel Prize’

Japanese film director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has been chosen for the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often referred to as Asia’s Nobel Prize.

The award recognises Mr Miyazaki’s work creating thought-provoking animated films that tackle complex issues like environmental protection and peace and make them accessible to children.

Mr Miyazaki won his second Oscar this year for The Boy and the Heron, judged the best animated film. He received his first Oscar in 2003 for Spirited Away. His notable works also include Princess Mononoke.

Studio Ghibli shared the news on X: “The foundation praised him, stating, ‘He has used art to help children understand complex issues, such as environmental protection and the promotion of peace’.”

Mr Miyazaki, 83, is one of four people to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award for 2024, along with the Rural Doctors’ Movement of Thailand, recognised for its dedication to provide healthcare to the poor people of the Southeast Asian nation.

The award was established in 1957 in memory of former Philippines president Ramon Magsaysay.

Dr Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, a Vietnamese doctor, was recognised for fighting for justice for victims of Agent Orange, a toxic defoliant used during the Vietnam War.

Former Buddhist monk Karma Phuntsho was chosen for his work balancing Bhutan’s rich past with its present challenges and opportunities through education, the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, headquartered in Manila, said.

Another winner, Indonesian environmentalist Farwiza Farhan, led a campaign to save the Leuser Ecosystem, a vital forest in Sumatra which is home to many species threatened by deforestation and weak law enforcement.

The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November.