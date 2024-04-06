Japanese Grand Prix 2024: F1 start time UK, how to watch, TV channel, live stream, grid positions, weather

Few will bet against Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix after the Red Bull ace put his car on pole position.

Carlos Sainz led Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to a one-two in the Australian Grand Prix after a rare retirement from the reigning Formula One world champion.

But Red Bull have locked out the front row after qualifying with Sergio Perez following behind Verstappen, and both Ferrari and Mercedes comfortably off the pace.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place at 6am BST on Sunday 7 April, 2024.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the race will be broadcast live on on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 9.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Japanese Grand Prix grid positions

Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday is due to be overcast with a slight drizzle of rain all day long. Sunday sees a moderate chance of rain in the morning but things are expected to be drier for the race.