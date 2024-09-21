Japan's Icom: highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products

Reuters Videos

STORY: Huawei’s much-anticipated $2,800 folding phone was launched in China on Friday (September 20). But many self-described “superfans” of the Chinese company were left disappointed.The Mate XT is twice the price of Apple’s newest iPhone, released on the same day. But it wasn't actually available for walk-in customers.At Huawei's flagship shop in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Bao Chunran was among those who could not buy one.That was after being told only those whose pre-orders had been confirmed could get one of the handset, which folds three ways like a screen door. "I came today specifically to buy the tri-fold model. And I’m pretty disappointed that I couldn’t get one. I was really hoping to try it out in person, but I didn’t manage to get a reservation. So I’m very disappointed.”It was a similar story at a Huawei store in Beijing, where access to the phone was also restricted to those whose pre-orders had been confirmed.Analysts had warned that supply chain constraints could leave many potential buyers empty-handed. Some, including this local resident, also questioned the high cost of the phone amid a sluggish economy.“At this price I think the average person might not be able to afford it. Well, it’s not really targeted at the average worker. It's rather aimed at business professionals.”According to analysts, pre-orders for the Mate XT have surpassed 6.5 million.And Huawei’s executive director Richard Yu said sales were "better than expected” and the phone sold out “in seconds.” He added that the company had turned "science fiction into reality” - but it seems owning the phone still remains in the realm of fantasy for many.