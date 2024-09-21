Japan's Icom: highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products

Reuters
ICOM IC-V82 radio at a store in Manila

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Icom said it was highly unlikely that wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon were the company's products.

Pictures of the walkie-talkies used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah that exploded on Wednesday showed labels reading "ICOM" and "made in Japan".

"In light of multiple pieces of information that have been revealed so for, chances are extremely low that the wireless devices that exploded were our products," Icom said in a statement dated on Friday.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)

