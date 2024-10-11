Japan's Kenshi Yonezu to perform in US for the 1st time

Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu is embarking on his first-ever global tour, "Kenshi Yonezu 2025 Tour / Junk," with dates in the US, South Korea and Europe.

The tour kicks off in Seoul with two shows at Inspire Arena in March 2025, followed by performances in London and Paris. Yonezu will then cross the Atlantic for US shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York on April 4 and YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on April 6. Known for his unique blend of J-pop, electronic and rock music, Yonezu has achieved international acclaim with hits like "Kick Back" from the anime series “Chainsaw Man” and "Chikyuugi – Spinning Globe" from the Academy Award-winning film “The Boy and the Heron.”

Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday via LiveNation.com.

