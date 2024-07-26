Japan's nuclear authority to make key ruling on Fukui plant restart, NHK says

Reuters
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) is expected to decide on Friday whether to allow the restart of a plant that lies above a fault line, state broadcaster NHK reported, marking a key ruling since the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The decision over the Tsuruga nuclear power plant unit 2 in Fukui prefecture on Japan's western coast could mark the first rejection of a nuclear plant restart or operation under regulatory guidelines.

NRA standards do not permit the installation of safety-critical equipment on an active fault line.

The focus for the authority will be whether the fault line running under the reactor building has the potential to move in the future, NHK said.

CONTEXT

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima plant that was the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

KEY QUOTE

At a press conference on Wednesday, NRA chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka said if the agency's review board decides not to allow the Tsuruga reactor restart, it would be the first such rejection since the agency's creation in 2012, NHK reported.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jamie Freed)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Saskatoon girl robbed at lemonade stand, heading back to work with millionaire dreams

    SASKATOON, Sask. — Madison is seven years old. She has undergone 50 medical procedures, loves numbers and sells lemonade.

  • Who Is Wade Wilson and What Did He Do? Inside the Case of Man Who Killed 2 Women 'for the Sake of Killing'

    Wilson was convicted of the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz

  • Video shows police officer 'stamping on man's head' after tasering him at airport

    Shocking video has emerged of a police officer appearing to 'stamp on a man's head' after tasering him at an airport. The video was filmed yesterday by a bystander at Manchester Airport - who said they "froze" when the witnessed the incident. The traveller - who does not want to be named and who filmed the video - said: "I wanted police to stop but just froze - I was worried they were going to start shooting." A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport. “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. "A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment. "As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them. "Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. "We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this."

  • Death toll rises in explosion and fire at factory belonging to one of Mexico’s most famous tequila brands

    Rescue teams on Wednesday found another body at a tequila distillery in the western Mexican state of Jalisco a day after an explosion and fire, bringing the death toll to six. Two workers were also injured from the incident in the town of Tequila. Local civil defense posted on X that the latest body was found in a waste area where large containers had collapsed.

  • Connecticut woman found dead hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband

    A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. State police said they were investigating the “untimely death" of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a welfare check shortly after 10:30 a.m. The cause of her death was under investigation, and police and her lawyer did not disclose any further details. Kosuda-Bigazzi had been scheduled under a plea deal to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court to 13 years in prison for the 2017 death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84.

  • RCMP issue public warning after Richmond, B.C., fraud victim loses more than $1.5M

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver have issued a public warning after a single victim reported losing more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme.

  • Squatter gets 40 years for illegally taking over Panama City Beach condo in Florida

    Olandis Hobbs, 37, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for using false documents to take ownership of a $700,000 condo in Panama City Beach, Florida.

  • Police informant warns against release of former Hells Angels hitman

    A police informant whose testimony helped put Dean Daniel Kelsie behind bars says last week's decision to release the former Hells Angels hitman on day parole is a mistake.Paul Derry, who says he has known Kelsie since he was six years old, does not mince words when it comes to his assessment of his former friend."He will kill again and that's not me being scared of anybody or any vendetta against Deano," Derry said in an interview with CBC News.At a hearing on July 18, the Parole Board of Canad

  • Father who drove van into group out of ‘revenge’ guilty of murder

    Victim Brian Darby, 60, had enjoyed a night out with friends when he was mown down on a footpath.

  • Ontario police officer shot colleague 10 times in violent dispute in 2018. Both walk away conviction free

    Years after two Ontario police officers got into a violent altercation in broad daylight that ended in one shooting the other 10 times, both have walked away with no convictions. Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan, who was with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), was acquitted this spring of perjury — the last charge linked to the six-year saga with Const. Nathan Parker that involved multiple police agencies, investigations and trials."The law is quite clear," Justice Joseph Nadel told a Hamilton c

  • Victim shown explicit video of herself in rape trial

    Sgt Richard Heard faces three charges of rape and three of voyeurism against a female police officer.

  • How Did Police Solve Decades-Old Rape and Murder of 13-Year-Old Calif. Girl?

    Police said the suspect was charged with murder, rape, kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 by force

  • YouTube video of moose kill nets fines and hunting ban for Sask. brothers

    It's no surprise that many conservation officers are outdoor enthusiasts who like to hunt or fish and watch videos of others doing the same.A Saskatchewan conservation officer (CO) wasn't looking for Wildlife Act violations when he clicked on a YouTube video of a bull moose hunt in the Hudson Bay area. But the officer noticed possible hunting infractions.The video set off a chain of events leading to physical evidence and a lengthy investigation resulting in a range of hunting violation charges

  • Owner of Jasper’s Maligne Lodge heartbroken after hotel burned by wildfire

    Karyn Decore, whose family owned Maligne Lodge for over 60 years, is mourning the loss of their establishment and heartbroken for her staff — many of whom come from countries around the world. The lodge was among the buildings burned Wednesday night.

  • Are we really going to vote for a convicted felon who tried to overturn an election? | Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Trump said he would be a dictator on Day One, and with Project 2025, he would have the means to accomplish it.

  • Shooter in deadly Oslo Pride gay bar attack appeals conviction

    An Iranian-born Norwegian man convicted of murder and terrorism over a deadly shooting rampage at an Oslo gay bar in 2022 has appealed his case, a lawyer for the victims said on Thursday. An Oslo court this month convicted Zaniar Matapour, 45, described by police as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, of murder and terrorism over the shooting during Oslo's annual Pride celebrations. "My clients are disappointed because they would hope to get closure of the legal aspect of the case," Hege Salomonsen, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters on Thursday.

  • Kate Middleton Announced a Meaningful Initiative With New Photos of Her Kids

    She took Charlotte, George, and Louis to visit the special charity last year.

  • Missouri Supreme Court halts release of man with overturned conviction as he was about to go free

    ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court halted the immediate release Wednesday of a man whose murder conviction was overturned — just as the man was about to walk free.

  • Bodies of Israeli hostages were retrieved from Gaza tunnel, military says

    The bodies of five Israeli hostages retrieved this week from the Gaza Strip had been held in a tunnel deep underground, Israel's military said on Thursday. The retrieval operation was carried out using intelligence gathered and analyzed in recent weeks, said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. It took place "in the heart" of the city of Khan Younis, where Israeli forces returned to operate this week, he said.

  • Utah Supreme Court overturns death sentence for man convicted of murder in rape cover-up

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Supreme Court overturned a death sentence Thursday for a man convicted of murdering a woman to stop her from testifying against him in a rape case.