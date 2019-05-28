Jaqen H'ghar and The Waif Filmed a Fake Game of Thrones Finale Scene

From Harper's BAZAAR

WARNING: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

With security at an all-time high for Game of Thrones's final season, the crew had a few extra tricks up their sleeve to keep plot points as private as possible. According to the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which aired on Sunday, they even filmed a decoy scene with Jaqen H'ghar and The Waif just to confuse fans about what happens in the finale.

Photo credit: HBO More

Photo credit: HBO More

Both characters, played by Tom Wlaschiha and Faye Marsay respectively, haven't appeared on GoT since Arya Stark's grand exit from Braavos in Season 6, but that made them the perfect pawns to throw off spoiler hunters and possible paparazzi. The decision to bring them back was actually a nod to a buzzy theory where fans thought Arya was actually the Waif in disguise.

"We have The Waif coming in because so many people think that Arya is dead and The Waif killed her," executive producer Bernadette Caulfield explained in the doc. "We have Jaqen, who's also another House of Black and White character." Honestly, that's a clever move on the crew's part (Littlefinger would be proud), but we're bummed these cameos weren't real.

Behind-the-scenes footage from The Last Watch shows Marsay and Wlaschiha in full costume talking to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in the halls of the King's Landing set.

Photo credit: HBO More