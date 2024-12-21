Jared Leto Cast as Skeletor in “Masters of the Universe” Movie, “Game of Thrones” Fan Favorite Cast as His Henchman

Leto's Skeletor will face off against Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man in the upcoming live-action film

Jared Leto is set to play another maniacal laughing villain on screen.

The actor, 52 — known for portraying The Joker in Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League — has been cast as Skeletor in the live-action Masters of the Universe film, reports The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The film is based on the beloved '80s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and the action figure the series was based upon.



Skeletor is a skull-faced wizard and archenemy of Prince Adam of Eternia aka He-Man, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

Galitzine is no stranger to playing a royal, having portrayed the fictional Prince Henry in Prime Video's queer romance film Red, White and Royal Blue in 2023.

The British actor, 30, has been bulking up to play He-Man, posting a photo of himself earlier this week in a long-sleeved t-shirt that showed off his muscular physique.



Nicholas Galitzine/Instagram

Also joining the cast are Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops and Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man — three of Skeletor's henchmen.

Bjornsson is well known to fans of the fantasy genre; the 6' 9", 231 lb. actor portrayed Gregor Clegane/The Mountain in Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister's hulking bodyguard.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Actor Hafthor Bjornsson, best known for playing The Mountain on "Game of Thrones"

They join previously announced cast members Alison Brie as Skeletor’s lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes as He-Man’s compatriot Teela, and Idris Elba as Teela’s father and Adam's mentor, Man-at-Arms.

"By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER," Galitzine announced on Instagram back in May when he landed the lead role of He-Man. "I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started."

Leto has not yet publicly commented on his casting.

Travis Knight will direct the Amazon MGM Studios film, which set to open on June 5, 2026.



