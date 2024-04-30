Jarrian Jones gets ready for NFL Draft

The Canadian Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs signed Travis Kelce to a new two-year, $34.25 million contract on Monday, wrapping up their star tight end as they attempt to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. Kelce's deal with Kansas City includes $17 million guaranteed for 2024 and $11.25 million guaranteed by the third day of the 2025 league year, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because those details hadn'