Jasmine Crockett Says Kamala Harris Will Be the Only ‘Adult in the Room’ at Presidential Debate Against Trump | Video

Kamala Harris will walk into the Sept. 10 presidential debate prepared to “appear as if she is the adult in the room,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday. “What we will see is this whining child who will sit there and won’t give direct answers, and honestly will distract and be a bumbling fool,” Crockett said.

“We’ve seen it on the trail when he starts talking about, you know, wind and he starts complaining about sharks. I mean, the guy is really weird and off his rocker,” Crockett added.

When it comes to the American public, Crockett said that the vice president’s’ strategy will be two-fold: “assure the American people that she has a grasp on the issues” and to “remind them of why we kicked him out in the first place.”

Middle class ‘wants to see the contrast’ between Harris and Trump at first debate: Rep. Crockett



Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, joins @AlexWitt to break down how she expects the debate to go, VP Harris’s first campaign interview, and more. pic.twitter.com/c4sfdGoIDl — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) August 31, 2024

The Trump campaign has attempted to revisit his years in office, offering a kind of “glorification” of the time, she added, but Crockett recalled more disturbing parts of the nation’s tenure under Trump. As she said, “people aren’t talking about those freezer trucks that had deceased bodies sitting in them because he botched COVID-19.”

“We’re not talking about the millions of people that died. We’re not talking about the reason that small businesses had to shut down was because he failed to acknowledge that we even had a pandemic going on and that he was telling people to inject themselves with bleach. What they don’t want to talk about is how they lost all these jobs, or the fact that we went $8 trillion into debt in one term under Trump, because it was never about the rest of us.”

“It was always about him and his friends,” Crockett added.

Before Harris and Trump meet at the ballot box, the pair will meet for the first time at the presidential debate set for Sept. 10. In fact, the event will literally be the first time the two have met face to face, Harris noted in a recent interview with CNN. One previous chance to meet that they missed: Biden’s inauguration, which Trump declined to attend, despite attendance by the outgoing president being a standard part of the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump previously debated President Biden on June 27, an event that in part prompted the pressure that led to his decision to end his run for re-election.

Former President Trump previously implied he would back out of the upcoming debate with Harris due to an issue he had with the network, ABC. The debate is currently the only agreed-upon meeting between the pair, set to take place three weeks after the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention.

On Aug. 8, Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that he would agree to debate Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and he also proposed a debate on NBC on Sept. 25. Harris has not agreed to either date.

Vice presidential candidates J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike Walz are set to square off in their own debate on Oct. 1.

