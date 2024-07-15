Jason Aldean dedicates controversial 'Try That in a Small Town' to Donald Trump after rally shooting

Jason Aldean, pictured, paid tribute to Donald Trump with a performance of "Try That in a Small Town" after an assassination attempt on the former president.

Jason Aldean is tipping his cowboy hat to Donald Trump.

The country singer dedicated a performance of his controversial hit “Try That in a Small Town” to the former president during a recent concert following an assassination attempt on Trump at a Saturday rally.

Aldean kicked off his Highway Desperado Tour on Thursday and last performed in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Saturday, according to his official website.

“President Trump’s a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him,” Aldean said, according to footage of the performance shared on social media. “We all know what’s going to happen come November, so it’s all good. Just goes to show you there’s a lot of (expletive) in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the pres.”

'What I was seeing was wrong': Jason Aldean defends 'Try That in a Small Town' song

Released in May 2023, "Try That in a Small Town" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 but ignited a cultural firestorm with its lyrics and accompanying music video. The video was quickly pulled from CMT because it showed graphic clips from recent protests.

Despite fervent criticism, Aldean defended the “Small Town” video, even after some claimed the visual was a "dog whistle" and others labeled it "pro-lynching."

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far," Aldean wrote in a July 2023 X post.

Jason Aldean praises ‘warrior’ Donald Trump after assassination attempt

In an Instagram post Sunday, Aldean praised Trump after he was injured in a rally shooting in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The Grammy-nominated singer shared a photo of Trump raising his fist in the air onstage after the attack took place.

“This is what a warrior looks like! This is MY guy,” Aldean wrote. “@realdonaldtrump we are thinking about (you) and praying for you and your family. God has a bigger plan for you my friend, and I think we all know what that is by now.”

Trump, who is running for president, is expected to receive the Republican party’s presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention this week.

“My heart goes out to the victims’ families as well,” Aldean concluded. “They are the ones left to pick up the pieces of this cowardly act.”

'I don't feel bad': Jason Aldean stands behind 'Try That in a Small Town' amid controversy

Donald Trump injured at campaign rally after shooting attack

Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service during a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after loud popping sounds rang out.

The former president later revealed on social media that he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." He was treated at a local hospital and subsequently released.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

A day after the shooting, Trump traveled to Milwaukee on Sunday for the RNC. He said on Truth Social that he initially planned to delay the Wisconsin trip for two days because of the attack.

"(I) just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump wrote.

The gunman who injured Trump, identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene on Saturday.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman, David Jackson, Joey Garrison and Dan Morrison, USA TODAY

