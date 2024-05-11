Jason Aldean Partners on a Hard Sweet Tea: 'It's Great for Being Out on the Boat or at the Beach'

TEABIRD, a new product that "captures the Southern essence of real American-brewed sweet tea," recently launched with the country singer as chief ambassador

Jason Aldean is getting into the sweet tea game.

The country star, who previously launched Wolf Moon Bourbon with Florida Georgia Line, is now turning his attention to hard tea. Aldean, 47, is teaming with founder and CEO Brandon Cason on his latest product TEABIRD, an alcohol-infused sweet tea.

"I loved the product and I loved the team at and vision for TEABIRD. It’s all natural, it tastes great, and it’s great for being out on the boat or at the beach," Aldean tells PEOPLE. "Being from Georgia it really reminds me of home, and it just felt like a perfect fit to partner with TEABIRD. And the product really speaks for itself. "

Cason, 45 — who also founded Waterloo Sparkling Water and Canteen Spirits — says the beverage is all-natural, featuring black tea and pure cane sugar.

"It’s a refreshingly authentic and flavorful hard sweet tea that's also keeping the spirit of 'better for you' front and center, something that doesn’t exist on the market right now," he explains. (The drink has 110 calories and 5 grams of sugar per serving.)

Adds Aldean: "I've always respected what Cason built with his other brands, and sweet tea is something that everyone who grew up in the South knows and loves. Hard tea is always a huge hit and a fan-favorite."

The "Let Your Boys Be Country" singer will be back on the road on his Highway Desperado Tour starting in July. Aldean also continues to expand the Jason Aldean Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, recently opening a third location in Pittsburgh.

