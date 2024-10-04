Jason Duggar Reveals the Adorable Way He Inadvertently Met Wife Maddie While Helping Sister Jana Find Love (Exclusive)

PEOPLE announced that the couple wed in Tennessee on Oct. 3

Jason Duggar/Instagram; Jana Duggar/YouTube (L-R) Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Duggar; Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann.

For Jason Duggar and his new wife Maddie Grace Duggar, it was love at first sight — literally.

The newly wedded couple tells PEOPLE the adorably romantic way their love story came to be. "We first met, it was December of last year," says Jason as Maddie notes, "Yeah, right before New Year's!"

"And we met on Instagram, actually," Maddie reveals.

But Jason's eventual introduction to Maddie came about as a part of his plan to help his older sister, Jana Duggar Wissmann, find love. (Jana did find the man of her dreams in Stephen Wissmann, whom she wed in Prairie Grove, Ark., on Aug. 15.)

"So I was on Instagram. I kind of basically got lost on there. I was talking with Jana. I was telling her, I was like, 'Listen, Jana, you got to put yourself out there if you want to find a guy,'" Jason recalls. "I was just telling her how it was. Right? So I was like, 'Look, listen, I'm going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it.'"

Maddie chimes in, "You had already followed me. He called me a week before and he was like, 'You know what? There was a girl that I followed a week ago on Instagram.' And he's like, 'I'll just text her right now. I'll just message her.' And so, he did it and he just messaged me and it just kind of went from there."

Kayla Johnson Photography (L-R) Maddie Grace Duggar and Jason Duggar at their Tennessee wedding on October 3, 2024.

"There's so many little teeny tiny details. But Jase found my profile just because he accidentally tapped on the notifications button, he saw my profile picture. He was like, 'Oh, she's cute,'" she continues. "But he also saw that I had bubble letters in my bio and he was like, 'Oh, I want to find out how to do those.'"

"And I was like, 'Dang, she's hot,'" says Jason.

The couple got engaged on Aug. 24 and later announced the news on Aug. 30. PEOPLE exclusively revealed they wed on Oct. 3 at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek in Newport, Tennessee.

Kayla Johnson Photography (L-R) Maddie Grace Duggar and Jason Duggar at their Tennessee wedding on October 3, 2024.

So, what allowed the pair to realize they were "The One" for each other? "It was really a God thing, for sure, that we met. The way that everything aligned, the way that we met. ... There's no way we would've found each other. It was just crazy," says Maddie.

"We had a lot of hard times in the beginning, but then we really became each other's best friends and it just kind of built from there," Jason continues. "The journey is what has shown us that we are just perfect for each other. We're opposites in a lot of ways, but yet we have, I think, a common goal."

As for what's next for the couple, "We just are just winging it," Maddie admits. "We're just, whatever God brings us, whatever we have to take on, as long as it's together, we're fine with that."

Jason adds, "I think we look forward to settling down a bit. Less of the crazy life, but also being able to travel a little bit to do some overseas travel."

Read the original article on People.