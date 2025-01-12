Jason Gardiner's career following Dancing on Ice departure is so unexpected – details

Jason Gardiner was one of the original judges for Dancing on Ice and was known for his acid tongue putdowns as celebs attempted to perfect their skating routines.

However, it appears the star's critiques went too far in 2019 when it came to The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins. Their feud escalated to the point that the reality TV star accused Jason of "selling stories" about her to the press – something that the 53-year-old has vehemently denied.

Jason left the show following the 2019 series and confirming his departure, he explained in an Instagram post: "After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while.

"To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we've gone through some controversies and I'm glad you got my unique judging style and honestly."

While Jason returned to the stage for a performance in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2022, it appears that the choreographer has left the world of showbusiness behind.

The star is now based in Portugal where he works as an eco-friendly farmer after completing a course in biodiversity and sustainability. His Instagram bio refers to himself as "a Rewilding & Regenerative Gardener on a quest to help spread the seeds of truth on the winds of uncertain times".

Speaking to the Sun about his new lifestyle in 2022, he explained: I was very lucky during the lockdown. A neighbour of mine kindly offered that I get to use her allotment. It changed my life.

"It was really quite profound and a beautiful experience. It put me on a different trajectory. We are moving towards being self-sufficient whether we like it or not. Being a grower of food and being sustainable is the future."

During his time away from the show, Jason revealed to fans that he had lived in a tent for three months while working on designing eco-friendly homes for refugees.

"El Levante winds are some of the fiercest I've endured. Definitely not great in a bell tent. Plus the entire region of Villamartin still has no power! Can you believe this place doesn't have a generator? (Actually I can!)" he explained in a post from 2022.