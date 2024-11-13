Jason Kelce Admits He Once Pooped His Pants While Playing for the Eagles: ‘It Was Disgusting’

"This is why I hate white pants," the retired NFL star joked after a Detroit Lions player went viral for an unfortunate brown stain

Mitchell Leff/Getty ESPN analyst Jason Kelce on September 16, 2024

Jason Kelce is sharing a crappy confession from his time in the NFL.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star, 37, revealed on the Wednesday, Nov. 13 episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he once pooped his pants while in uniform before taking the field for an NFL game.

Jason made the confession while he and Travis, 35, discussed Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston, who recently went viral after fans spotted a stain on his pants — that they believe was poop — during a game on Sunday, Nov. 10.

"This is why I hate white pants," the former Eagle joked.

Jason said that while he's "luckily" never been caught on national television with a questionable stain on his pants, he's had a similar scare in his NFL uniform.

He asked Travis, "You know, like, when you shart and there's a possibility something came out but you're not certain?"

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce

Jason then recalled the time after a particularly concerning "shart" when he asked a teammate — whom he declined to name — to check the back of his pants for stains.

"I was like, 'Hey, can you check the back of my pants because I think I might have just s--- myself.' And he checks, and he says 'You're good.' "

Spoiler alert: Jason was not, in fact, good.

"I go out for warm ups, do the whole warm ups, and Lane [Johnson] comes up to me after and he's like, 'Hey, you've got s--- all up on your pants right now,'" Jason recalled, sharing a good laugh with Travis.

"It was disgusting," he said, before adding that he knows "many players that this has happened to."

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Jason Kelce on the sidelines on Nov. 20, 2023

Jason explained that a crappy situation isn't uncommon in the NFL, because players are "exerting a lot of effort on the field" and called playing in white pants a "risky situation."

"He has nothing to be ashamed of. I am here to have your back James," Jason added.

Houston, 25, claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he had sat in Gatorade, resulting in the unfortunate stain on his white pants, but Jason told his podcast listeners he wasn't buying it.

Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill 😹💩 — JTH⁴✨🐐 (@Jthouston_4) November 11, 2024

"Come on dude. Travis...you and I both know he ain't sitting on no Gatorade," Jason teased. "We all know what that is."



After Jason's crappy confession, Travis joked, "Alright, I'm done talking about s---ting yourself," and the brothers moved on to a new topic.

