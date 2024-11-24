Former NFL player Jason Kelce showed up to Appalachian State's football game against James Madison on Nov. 23, 2024, in Boone, N.C. (PHOTO: App State Athletics via X)

Jason Kelce might be good luck for the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The older Kelce brother – the one with a thicker beard who isn’t playing football anymore and is expecting another child – braved the snow and pulled up to Boone, North Carolina, on Saturday to take in the Mountaineers’ game against the James Madison Dukes. For App State, the game was a crucial one to keep its bowl eligibility alive.

And while in Boone, a community that needs all the cheer it can get after feeling the impacts of Hurricane Helene, Kelce did was he does best: He had a glorious time and seemed to improve the moods of everyone around him.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center trotted through the tailgate area and chugged some beers while wearing suspenders, sang some karaoke, then made his way into Kidd Brewer Stadium to take photos with fans enjoy the game. He spoke to the crowd and briefly hopped on the ESPN+ broadcast.

Tweets by JasonKelce

Tweets by AppState_FB

Tweets by JasonKelce

Jason Kelce on Appalachian State broadcast:



"I've been offered more moonshine than I've ever been offered in my life." — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 23, 2024

x.com

x.com

The High Country was kind to Kelce during his stay at The Rock, and App State won 34-20 to improve to 5-5.

It’s easy to assume that Kelce will probably be pulling up to his brother’s game in Charlotte on Sunday, which is just 100 miles away from Boone.

More NCAAF!

Arizona State fans rush the field too early in the most chaotic moment of the college football season

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jason Kelce chugged beers and had a glorious time in Boone as App State beat James Madison