Jason Kelce Drinks and Parties with Eagles Fans in a Surprise Appearance at an L.A. Bar

Kelce showed up at The Garage and shared drinks, laughs and sang the Eagles fight song with all those in attendance

Lisa Lake/Getty Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce is spreading the Eagles love on the west coast!

The former Philadelphia Eagles safety has a well-known track record of tailgating with fans at various locations on game day – and he recently surprised his team's fans at a Los Angeles-area bar.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Kelce showed up at The Garage, a spot known for hosting passionate Eagles fans, and shared drinks, laughs and sang the Eagles fight song with all those in attendance.

In a video of the welcoming reaction posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kelce is bombarded with lively fans who are thrilled at his impromptu appearance at The Garage — which was made even better when the Eagles defeated their divisional rivals the Dallas Cowboys with a score of 34-6.

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Jason Kelce

And Jason's wife Kylie Kelce — who made the trip out to L.A. with him — enjoyed seeing videos of his surprise appearance. On Monday, she was reposting fans' Instagram Stories of Jason fist bumping Eagles supporters on his way up to the bar.

"Never know where he might show up! 😂😂" Kylie wrote on her Instagram Stories.

And a day after hanging with fans, Kelce had a little fun during his job on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown when he celebrated Veterans Day by joining three military veterans in a push-up contest — in which he didn't fare well. Though he put up a valiant effort, Kelce had the fewest push-ups of the group, which was otherwise made up of former Navy Seals.

Kelce was able to have more fun this week on Monday Night Football compared to last week's show, where he started the night with an apology for his altercation between him and a football fan who called his brother Travis Kelce a homophobic slur.

"I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it," Kelce said. “Within a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I don’t think that’s a productive thing. I don’t think it leads to discourse.”

