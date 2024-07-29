Jason Kelce is now a women's rugby sevens superfan thanks to Ilona Maher and Team USA

Meghan L. Hall
Side by side photos of Ilona Maher #2 of Team USA women's rugby sevens team and retired football player Jason Kelce. (Photos by Michael Steele and David Calvert/Getty Images)
Side by side photos of Ilona Maher #2 of Team USA women's rugby sevens team and retired football player Jason Kelce. (Photos by Michael Steele and David Calvert/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce Ilona Maher Flavor Flav

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher)

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jason Kelce is now a women's rugby sevens superfan thanks to Ilona Maher and Team USA

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories