Jason Kelce Has an NSFW Response About Becoming a Girl Dad

The retired NFL pro is dad to daughters Bennett, Elliotte and Wyatt, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his family

Jason Kelce is proud of being a girl dad — so much so that he isn't afraid to make some jokes about it.

On this week's episode of his podcast New Heights with brother Travis Kelce, the retired NFL pro, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, spoke about doing interviews in the locker room after a game or practice.

"Locker room media policy. Let's get to the real important stuff. And more important news around the league, the NFLPA has put out a statement about something that they shouldn't be worried about at all. The NFLPA has put out a statement about moving media interviews out of the locker rooms, and a lot of players have since spoken up about this," Jason begins. "It's been something guys have talked about for a long time."

The dad of three went on to say that for those who aren't aware, there's a period of time after a game or practice where the locker room is open for media members to go in and speak with players, interview them and find out what's going on that week.

“I’m not gonna lie. It is a little weird that people are in there, but I don’t mind," Jason says. "I never minded it.”

“My d--- is low on the totem pole. I’m not impressing anybody or doing anything,” he continues. “If you wanna look at it, go for it. Be my guest. They got nothing, it’s not gonna impress you.”

“It’s gonna make some babies, man,” Travis jokingly responds. "That's what it's gonna do."

“It’s efficient. It gets the job done, especially making girls,” Jason jokes. “I don’t know. I never cared. I’ve never thought about it, and I’ve never noticed anybody staring at it.”

Jason shares his three daughters — Bennett, 19 months, Elliotte, 3½, and Wyatt, 4½ — with wife Kylie Kelce.

