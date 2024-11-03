Jason Kelce spikes heckler's phone over homophobic slur aimed at brother Travis

Former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce was involved in an incident with an unruly fan who used homophobic slurs to describe his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce was in Pennsylvania on Saturday for the Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Penn State and made an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" ahead of the Buckeyes' 20-13 won.

Social media footage showed Kelce carrying a case of beers as he walked through a crowd near Beaver Stadium. Several fans asked Kelce for selfies and fist bumps, before one fan started heckling Kelce. The male fan, dressed in a Penn State hoodie, unleashed anti-LGTBQ slurs toward Kelce's family as he trailed and recorded the seven-time Pro Bowler: "Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a (expletive) for dating Taylor Swift?"

In response, Kelce turned around, grabbed the fan's phone and spiked it into the ground before picking up the phone and continuing to walk. Another video shared on social media showed the unruly fan chasing Kelce and asking for his cell phone — "give me my phone" — before Kelce replied to him: "Who's the (expletive) now?"

It's not clear what happened next, but Kelce could discuss the altercation on his "New Heights," podcast, which he hosts alongside his brother Travis Kelce.

Earlier the day, Kelce participated in Pat McAfee's $250,000 kicking contest on "College Gameday." Kelce caught some flack from McAfee for previously bashing kickers — "I did not say I hate kickers. There's just other things I appreciate more about the game," Kelce joked — and ultimately had to put his money where his mouth is.

Turns out, kicking is actually hard. Kelce shanked both of his 33-yard attempts in his Timberland boots: "I suck at kicking."

During the kicking attempts, McAfee informed Kelce that he's "going to your future sister-in-law's concert tomorrow night in Indianapolis. I'm feeling 22." Kelce exclaimed, "You're going? Get ready brother."

