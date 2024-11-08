Jason Kelce, Stevie Nicks release Christmas duet

Jason Kelce has a new teammate in Stevie Nicks, as the unlikely pair has released a Christmas duet.

The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles Center, 37, and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, 76, dropped “Maybe This Christmas” on YouTube Thursday. The country-twinged track is now available to stream and will be appear on the third Philly Specials Christmas album.

Kelce and fellow former Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson annually produce a Christmas album under the Philly Specials banner.

Art for the track shows a tower of gifts, with an Eagles helmet lounging in the corner and one open box housing a football.

During an episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast last week, which he co-hosts with younger brother Travis, Jason gushed about the Fleetwood Mac alum, who he said recorded alongside him in studio.

“The legendary Stevie Nicks came on and did a duet with me, which, in itself— pretty crazy to actually be on a track with Stevie Nicks,” said Jason. “The fact that I’m singing with her, this legend, is pretty unreal.”

Nicks isn’t the only famous voice on the album, which also features, “It’s Christmastime (In Cleveland Heights),” a collaboration between the Kelces and Boyz II Men.

The Kelce-Nicks track dropped amidst a not-so-jolly time for Jason, whose reputation has taken a hit amidst a heckling incident outside Penn State’s Beaver Stadium last weekend.

The fan used a homophobic slur when referring to Travis and his romance with Taylor Swift, only for Jason to parrot the slur and slam the man’s phone to the ground. Jason apologized and his brother has defended his character, but the incident is being investigated by university police.

Nicks recently told Rolling Stone she gifted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a cashmere blanket, as she does “for my friends if there’s a special occasion.” Unclear what the special occasion was but the “Edge of Seventeen” singer added that she hopes Travis and Swift, 34, “fall deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.”