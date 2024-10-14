Jason Kelce Surprised as Man Proposes to Girlfriend in Front of Him. Now Fans Want the Retired NFL Star to Officiate Wedding

The former Eagles player was emotional when a fan popped the question during a tailgate outside of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 13

David Eulitt/Getty Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce could be adding wedding officiant to his post-retirement résumé.

During a tailgate ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 13, the Eagles alum, 35, greeted fans and was surprised when a man proposed to his girlfriend right in front of him.



In a video that has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), Jason can be seen posing with a fan who then motioned to her boyfriend to join in the photo op. Before the former NFL star was able to put his arms around the couple, the boyfriend got down on one knee to propose, taking his girlfriend completely by surprise.

The crowd cheered and Jason appeared shocked, shouting, "Oh, my God!" and taking a few steps back to give the couple their moment.

AP Photo/Dan Gelston Jason Kelce joins in a tailgate at the Eagles-Browns game in Philadelphia on Oct. 13, 2024

An Eagles chant then broke out among the fans, solidifying a very Philadelphian love story. Jason's New Heights podcast shared the clip on X, writing, "Jason didn’t see this one coming 😂. Congrats to the happy couple!"

Fans were overwhelmed by this romantic gesture — along with Jason's reaction.

"I love the way the person taking the video stayed on Jason rather than the actual getting engaged couple 😂. They knew what the people wanted to see 😂😂😂," one user said.

"He respectfully backs out, but there’s no way these people don’t want him standing right there," another commented.

"Him getting emotional is my favorite. Such a good dude," a third chimed in.



One fan even called for the retired Eagles center to serve as the newly engaged couple's wedding officiant. "If someone proposed directly in front of you like that, you must officiate the wedding," they said. "Sorry [Jason], those are the rules."

Other people referenced a viral picture of a fan proposing in front of Taylor Swift — who is dating Jason's brother and podcast co-host, Travis Kelce — which also happened at Lincoln Financial Field.

Some also mentioned a proposal that was part of Swift's documentary Miss Americana, joking that they got "war flashbacks."

Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Jason Kelce

This wasn't the only romantic event happening in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday. Two Eagles fans got married in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field ahead of kickoff, per CBS.

The groom donned a green jacket and the bride wore a dress and veil as the couple declared their love to each other atop a makeshift altar in front of fans dressed in jerseys. "Go Eagles!" the groom shouted into a microphone after kissing his wife.

