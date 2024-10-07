Jason Kelce Tailgates with Kansas City Chiefs Fans Again — with His Shirt on This Time!

Jason went viral in January after ripping off his shirt and hopping into the crowd during the Chiefs playoff game in Buffalo

Kathryn Riley/Getty Jason Kelce rips off his shirt during the Chiefs-Bills game at Highmark Stadium

Jason Kelce is at it again!

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, the 36-year-old retired NFL star spent time with fans while tailgating at Arrowhead Stadium before his brother Travis Kelce takes the field.

One Chiefs fan posted a picture of Jason being driven between fans in a golf cart decked out in Chiefs logos and flags on X (formerly Twitter). Her post also included a video of Jason high-fiving fans and led them in a "Chiefs" chant while ESPN staff filmed him.

Jason's wife Kylie Kelce was also spotted at the stadium before the game.

Jason opted to keep his shirt on while mingling with football fans before the Chiefs game — unlike his epic outing at Highmark Stadium in January for the Chiefs' playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center stole the show when he stripped off his red and yellow "Big Yeti" shirt after Travis, 35, scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Later during the game, Jason hopped into the crowd and started interacting with Bills fans. The Chiefs went on to defeat the Bills, 27-24.

Before kickoff on Monday, Jason asked his followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) for tips on tailgating at Arrowhead Stadium. "Headed into the Kansas City tailgate scene before the game today," Jason began in his post.

"Probably hitting lots C and D, anybody have any recommendations on things I have to hit, or a tailgate Shaman that can show me the ropes this afternoon?"

Headed into the Kansas City tailgate scene before the game today. Probably hitting lots C and D, anybody have any recommendations on things I have to hit, or a tailgate Shaman that can show me the ropes this afternoon? — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) October 7, 2024

After his viral celebration at the Bills' stadium in January, Kylie joked on Good Morning America that the former NFL star "wanted to get the full Bills experience" at the playoff game last season.

"He desperately wanted to go through a table," Kylie shared on GMA. "It was on his checklist for the day. Top priority of the day: go through table. He did not get a chance to do that.”



The Chiefs and Saints kick off in Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. ET, live on ESPN.

