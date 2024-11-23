Jason Kelce, wife Kylie expecting baby No. 4. Check out priceless pregnancy announcement

The Kelce family is growing.

Jason Kelce, 37, and wife Kylie Kelce, 32, announced Friday that they are expecting their fourth child together — a baby girl. The Kelces, who tied the knot in April 2018 after meeting online, also share daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1. The girls' priceless reactions were captured in the family's pregnancy announcement.

In the Instagram photo shared by Kylie, Wyatt has her hands cupped around her head in shock, Elliotte is smiling ear to ear, while Bennett is in tears. They are all matching in pink sweaters embroidered with "Big Sister."

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie captioned the snapshot. "At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"

Bennett, who turns 2 in February, won't be the baby anymore. Kylie was 38-weeks pregnant with Bennett when Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles took on his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona, in 2023. She brought a special guest to the game with her— her OB/GYN.

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason joked at the time.

Kylie didn't have the baby at Super Bowl 57, which the Eagles lost to the Chiefs, 38-35. Jason retired from the NFL one season later, this past March, and thanked his wife for her constant support through his 13-year career.

"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," Jason said during his emotional retirement speech. "Every accolade I've ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course the swift kick in the (expletive) from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."

It's not the only good news the Kelce family shared recently. Jason announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday that he will host a late-night variety show on ESPN, starting in early 2025.

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" will air five consecutive Friday nights (technically Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. ET) in January and coincides with the final week of the NFL regular season and the playoffs until Pro Bowl Weekend. The one-hour show will be "an immersive experience," ESPN says, filmed hours before it airs with hundreds of fans in attendance at the Union Transfer, a Philadelphia concert venue.

