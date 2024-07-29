Jason and Kylie Kelce cheer on Team USA at Paris Olympics

Jason and Kylie Kelce are among the many famous spectators who have touched down in Paris to watch the Olympic Games.

The couple were seen at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, France, for Team USA's opening field hockey match against Argentina on July 27. Kylie Kelce wore a white jacket with red and blue stripes, while Jason Kelce sported a blue beret and a USA shirt for the occasion.

PHOTO: Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce and wife Kylie watch the women's field hockey match between the Argentina and United States, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 27, 2024, in Colombes, France. (Anjum Naveed/AP)

The U.S. fell 1-4 against the Argentines, who are currently ranked No. 2 in the world.

The Kelces made it a point to pose for photos with members of the U.S. women's field hockey team, some of which were shared on Instagram and re-shared by Kylie Kelce in her own Instagram story.

"Loved cheering on these ladies!" Kylie Kelce, a high school field hockey coach, wrote in one story caption.

Jason Kelce, who retired in March as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, also connected with Team USA women's rugby center Ilona Maher, and in a TikTok video shared by both Maher and USA Rugby, the 36-year-old declared his full support for the Olympic team.

"Women's water polo has Flava Flav as their super fan ... do you get anything from being our super fan? No, there's no award, no money, no benefits. I don't have any free stuff," Maher can be heard saying at the beginning of the video, in a mock sales pitch to Jason Kelce. "But if you just want to be our super fan, you can just say 'I'm a fan.'"

"I am officially a fan. Women's rugby Olympics," Jason Kelce responds, before Maher and the rest of the team erupt in cheers.

"We got Jason Kelce!" the team yells.

"Honored to have @jason.kelce and @kykelce watch our matches. I'll be sending over the super fan contract soon," Maher added later in an Instagram caption.

