Jason Mewes’ Directorial Debut ‘Madness In The Method’, A Reteam With Kevin Smith, Scores Cinedigm Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to Madness in the Method, the feature directing debut of Jason Mewes, who teams to star with his Jay and Silent Bob buddy Kevin Smith in the meta comedy. The distributor now plans an August 2 day-and-date platform release in theaters and digital.

In the film, Mewes plays a version of himself. Tired of Hollywood’s perception of him, he embarks on a quest to reinvent himself as a serious actor. Upon advice from best friend Kevin Smith, he tracks down a secretive method-acting book — with disastrous consequences. Gina Carano, Jaime Camil, Vinnie Jones, Danny Trejo, the late Stan Lee, Teri Hatcher, Brian O’Halloran and Dean Cain co-star along with Blake Harrison, Casper Van Dien, Judd Nelson and David Dastmalchian.

The pic marks the first major on-screen team-up for Mewes and Smith since 2006’s Clerks 2. In January, Saban Films picked up North American rights to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the sequel to the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back based on Smith’s and Mewes’ dynamic duo from Clerks. No release date for that one yet.

“We are thrilled to release Madness in the Method,” Cinedigm EVP Acquisitions Yolanda Macias said. “Jason made a hilarious film that is sure to give all of his and Kevin Smith’s fans the laughs they’ve been hungry for since Clerks 2.”

