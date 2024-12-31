Jason Momoa Celebrates His Return to DC Movies After Playing Aquaman with New Character He Calls the 'Perfect Role'

After playing Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman, Jason Momoa has signed on to bring DC Comics antihero Lobo to the big screen in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

Jason Momoa is bringing a DC Comics character to life — again.

After years of playing Aquaman on the big screen in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, Momoa, 45, has confirmed he’ll play the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the actor posted a screenshot to Instagram of a 2023 Fandango interview he gave about a desire to play Lobo.

“I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" read his quote.

"I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a [f---] yeah,” continued the screenshotted quote. “I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."

Momoa captioned the post with a simple explanation: "They called."

Warner Bros Pictures/ DC Comics Youtube Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, due in theaters June 26, 2026, will introduce House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the titular hero. Directed by Craig Gillespie with a script from Ana Nogueira, the upcoming superhero movie will also feature Matthias Schoenaerts as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle. It is based on the miniseries written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely.

Lobo is a violent and irreverent antihero from the planet Czarnia, known for his superhuman strength and invulnerability. The character was introduced in the 1980s, but became more popular in the 1990s and has frequently run into Superman. He made his first appearance outside comics in Superman: The Animated Series, with Brad Garrett voicing him. Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen created Lobo.

Woman of Tomorrow follows James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reboot of the DC Universe, Superman (due in theaters July 11, 2025), starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Distributor Warner Bros. also announced among its upcoming comic book adaptations 2026’s Clayface and 2028 series Dynamic Duo.

DC Comics Lobo

Momoa first played Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, appearing as the aquatic hero in several more films including 2018’s standalone Aquaman and 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson.

Before Supergirl’s release, the Dune star will feature in 2025’s A Minecraft Movie. As both actor and producer, Momoa also has the Dave Bautista movie The Wrecking Crew and Hawaiian history miniseries Chief of War in the works.

