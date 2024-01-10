Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finalise divorce

The Cosby Show alum filed for divorce from the Aquaman star on Monday, almost two years after they announced their separation, and the dissolution of their marriage was confirmed on Tuesday. Documents filed with the Superior Court of California show that the former couple worked out the terms of their divorce before going to court, entering into a Marital Settlement Agreement (MSA) on 5 January. In the MSA, Momoa, 44, and Bonet, 56, both agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their children: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.