Jason Palmer: the unknown candidate who denied Biden victory in American Samoa

Jason Palmer last year attended an event for “lesser-known candidates” who hoped to become the Democrat nominee for president.

The 52-year-old venture capitalist was one of 18 candidates at the gathering in New Hampshire, all of them largely unknown outside the room.

But on Tuesday night Mr Palmer appeared on TV screens across the US as he was first shown to have handed Joe Biden his only defeat on Super Tuesday – before it was later downgraded to a draw.

Out of 91 ballots cast in American Samoa’s caucus, Mr Palmer won 51 and Mr Biden won 40, according to the local party.

Mr Palmer’s 56 per cent share amounted to 3.4 delegates but was incorrectly rounded up to four.

Mr Biden’s 44 per cent share amounted to 2.6 delegates but was incorrectly rounded down to two.

With fewer than 50,000 residents, the vote in the territory is unlikely to pose too much of a challenge to Mr Biden’s march toward his party’s nomination.

But who is the self-described entrepreneur and investor challenging his clean sweep?

Mr Palmer had never visited American Samoa before his victory in the territory.

He had campaigned remotely, doing Zoom town halls and talking to locals, all while “listening to them about their concerns and what matters to them”.

Mr Palmer differentiates himself from the president as a “modern” candidate, saying that voters want “someone who is more of the 21st century than Joe Biden”.

In February, Mr Palmer distanced himself from Mr Biden on foreign policy and called for a ceasefire in Gaza in a video which was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Israel's unrelenting attacks on the people of Gaza is inhumane," Mr Palmer said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, in February.

“Israel’s unrelenting attacks on the people of Gaza is inhumane,” Mr Palmer said.

“We need to withhold all military aid from Israel until a ceasefire is adopted, we need to be pro-peace in that region,” he added.

As one of the youngest Democrats on the list of nominees, Mr Palmer has qualified for the presidential ballot in 16 US states and territories.

He has worked for various businesses and nonprofits, usually on issues relating to technology and education, and is a Baltimore local.

The companies on his record include Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Palmer has funded some of his campaign with a loan of $500,000 of his own cash.

“You can’t take the money with you when you die,” he said. “But you can change the world while you’re here.”

Before the error was noted, Mr Palmer reacted to his apparent victory in a post on X, saying:

Before the error was noted, Mr Palmer reacted to his apparent victory in a post on X, saying he was "Honored to announce my victory in the American Samoa presidential primary. Thank you to the incredible community for your support. This win is a testament to the power of our voices. Together, we can rebuild the American Dream and shape a brighter future for all."

Democrat challenger Dean Phillips who, capping off a stretch of poor showings lost his home state of Minnesota to Mr Biden, congratulated Mr Palmer in a tongue-in-cheek post on X.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me,” he wrote. “And, Jason Palmer.”

Unexpected votes have been delivered in American Samoa – Mike Bloomberg won the territory in 2020, the only victory in a campaign that spent $1 billion.

Residents of US territories vote in primaries but do not have representation in the Electoral College.