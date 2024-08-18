Jason Priestley Says Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry's Deaths 'Made Me Think About My Own Mortality'

In a new interview, Priestley said both of his former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costars' deaths came as a shock to him

Getty (2) From left: Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley and Luke Perry

Jason Priestley is reflecting on the deaths of his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars.

In an interview with the Mirror published on Aug. 17, the actor, 54, spoke about the impact that the deaths of Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty have had on the way he lives his life.

Perry died in March 2019 at the age of 52 after experiencing a stroke. Doherty died in July 2024 at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It has made me think about my own mortality. I woke up on my 50th birthday and I realized that I’d already lived most of my life," said the Wild Cards actor, a former race car driver who had a serious accident in 2002. Priestley turned 50 in August 2019, months after Perry's death.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Jason Priestley in 2022

“Luke’s passing away was totally a shock because there was nothing wrong with him. We were neighbors as well as friends and spent a lot of time together. We shared so much," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Although Doherty — who played Priestley's twin sister on the '90s hit series — was open about her experience with cancer with her loved ones and on her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, Priestley told the Mirror that her death also came as a shock to him.



Shannen Doherty/Instagram Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley

Related: Jennie Garth Shares How Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Leans on Each Other After Shannen Doherty's Death (Exclusive)

"I always admired her tenacity and her toughness, so even though I knew she was sick, her actually passing away was a big surprise, and sad for all of us," he said of Doherty. "She fought it for so long and seemed like she was able to manage it... until she wasn’t, unfortunately."



Priestley added: "Shannen was a force. And I feel very fortunate that in the last couple years, I got to spend quite a bit of time with her. I felt okay about her passing in so much as there was nothing left between us that was unsaid.”

He told the Mirror that he and his former Beverley Hills, 90210 costars keep a WhatsApp group active and enjoy reuniting at events.

Mark Sennet/Getty From left: Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry in 1991

“When we get together it’s like we’ve never been apart. Same jokes, same one-liners, except some of us are dads now, so we tell really bad dad jokes," Priestley said, referring to his male costars.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.