Jason Reitman's 'Saturday Night,' Coppola's 'Megalopolis' among TIFF's full lineup

TORONTO — Jason Reitman's chronicle of the early days of "Saturday Night Live" is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say "Saturday Night" is among 20 films added to the festival's lineup, which also added Francis Ford Coppola's self-funded $120-million passion project, "Megalopolis," starring Adam Driver.

Other major titles include Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s English-language debut "The Room Next Door," about a mother and daughter separated by a misunderstanding, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

Canadian additions include Karen Chapman's debut feature "The Village Keeper," about a grieving mother determined to shield her children from intruders, and Philippe Lupien and Marie-Hélène Viens' "You Are Not Alone," about an unusual encounter between a pizza delivery man and a taxi driver.

This year's In Conversation With… series will feature live interviews with Cate Blanchett, Zoe Saldaña, Steven Soderbergh, Hyun Bin, and Lee Dong-wook.

TIFF runs Sept. 5 to 15.

Organizers said Tuesday that filmmakers Mina Shum and Damien Chazelle will attend special screenings of their respective films, "Double Happiness" and "Whiplash."

The Visionaries series will include onstage presentations from activist Malala Yousafzai, "Doctor Who" scribe Steven Moffat and Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press