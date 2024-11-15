Jason Segel Spat on Brett Goldstein 'So Much' During His First “Shrinking” Scene That a 'Spit Team' Was Needed

"I was caked," the actor said of how much of his costar's spit was on him after the scene

Dominik Bindl/Getty (L-R) Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein attend a conversation about the series "Shrinking" with Linda Holmes at 92NY on October 15, 2024 in New York City.

Brett Goldstein's first day on set with Jason Segel was memorable in more ways than one.

The Ted Lasso star created Apple TV+'s Shrinking alongside Segel, 44, and Bill Lawrence, and joined the cast in season 2, which premiered in October.

Goldstein, 44, admitted he "didn't know how Jason was gonna be" in the scene as it was the first time they were getting in front of the camera together. But the intense scene led to an outcome that even Goldstein couldn't have predicted.

"On the very first day, when I had my first scene with Jason Segel — if you haven't seen it, he is very traumatized by an act that I have committed and I've come to apologize to him. And he shouts, shouts, basically tells me to f--- off, a lot," Goldstein recalled on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Nov. 14.

Apple TV+ Brett Goldstein in 'Shrinking' season 2

"We did the scene and he shouts, shouts, shouts and it was really dramatic," Goldstein continued. "But he spat so much on me that between takes...I was staying in [character] but the continuity people were like, this is like [too much] spit. We need to fix this."

Seth Meyers then joked that they had a "spit team" to take care of the actor, to which he agreed. "They had a spit team," Goldstein said. "I was caked."

Spitting aside, Goldstein joining Shrinking after working on its first season behind the camera was an exciting move — and it was one that Segel, himself, knew was coming.

"Brett's capable of doing anything and I knew secretly that he wanted to play that part and I knew he would kill it," Segel said of his costar at the season 2 premiere last month.

Goldstein plays Louis Winston, who is revealed to be the drunk driver responsible for Segel's character's wife's death.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel speak at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Shrinking" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

"I have a lot of experience being Marshall Erickson [on How I Met Your Mother] and then working to have people see me as other characters, and I know that he probably deals with that as Roy Kent," he continued, referring to Goldstein's Ted Lasso character.

"I just wanted to be the voice to say, 'No, do something totally different. Let's break that now.' And he's amazing in the show."

New episodes of Shrinking premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV+.