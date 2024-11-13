Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Share Rare Photos of Kids Jack and Isabella Aboard a Yacht on Family Trip

The family of four enjoyed time at sea as they posed for some sweet snaps

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason-Statham with their kids on vacation.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are sharing a few rare photos of their two kids.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the famous couple shared photos of their family vacation with their son Jack, 7, and Isabella, 2, on Instagram as they spent time together aboard a yacht. The photos showed the family using binoculars, spending time in a pool and fishing off the boat.

They also included a picture of Statham running after his kids on the yacht, as one of them stood up on the outdoor couch as the photo was taken. The couple posed together in some sweet shots, matching in all-white outfits as Huntington-Whiteley wore big sunglasses.



In June 2023, Huntington-Whiteley celebrated her son Jack Oscar's 6th birthday. "Happy birthday to my favorite human being! Jack 🤍" the model captioned an adorable black and white photo on Instagram, in which she could be seen kissing her son.

Huntington-Whiteley also posted a pixelated video of Jack dancing in the passenger seat of a car along with Statham, before then posting a photo of her daughter Isabella holding a set of colorful balloons.

That previous December, Hungtington-Whiteley shared a series of photos on Instagram that included some sweet shots featuring her children.

In one of the sweet snaps, Jack held a gray and white floral umbrella above his head, shielding his face from the camera. He looked adorable in a light brown raincoat and gray joggers as he stood outside on a rainy day.

Another photo in the carousel showed Huntington-Whiteley and her baby girl making faces at one another for a cute mirror selfie. The mom of two pursed her lips at the infant while Isabella seemed to giggle.

"Some 🤍 things," she captioned her post.