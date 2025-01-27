Jason Tartick Slams Rumor He Was 'Disloyal' to Kat Stickler as He Opens Up About Their 'Unexpected' Split

The 'Bachelorette' alum said his breakup with Stickler caused him to have "one of the hardest months of my life"

Jason Tartick is sharing his side of his breakup with Kat Stickler.

On the latest episode of his Trading Secrets podcast, the Bachelorette alum, 36, admitted the Oct. 2024 split was “very real” after the couple dated for around six months.

“It happened quick. It was unexpected,” he acknowledged. “And, yeah, that was really, really hard.”

“Just before the breakup and then after, that was probably one of the hardest months of my life because it was so abrupt, and it was so unexpected,” he continued.

After noting the reason for the split is “really no one's business,” he added, “But I will say, I've just seen every rumor out there. None of them are accurate. You put a gun to my head, I would never ever ever be disloyal to her. I have a ton of respect and care for her.”

Jason Tartick/Instagram From left: Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler

The reality star also spoke about the challenges of going through breakups in the public eye.

"The sad thing about being in public breakups, which now I've been in two, is that immediately, what people wanna do is they wanna know why, and they wanna point the finger," he said, referring to breakups from Stickler and former fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he split in August 2023.

“And they want to take sides and pin the people against each other. And everyone goes through breakups … And it is what it is, and breakups happen, and this is why you date,” he concluded. “And if you have a sudden change of heart, she's not to blame for that. That's okay.”

Jason Tartick/Instagram Jason Tartick's statement about split from Kat Stickler

In October, the Bachelor Nation alum shared a statement in which he confirmed the split, saying that he and Stickler, 30, separated "amicably" and that he is "rooting for her happiness" in the future.

"I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together," he wrote. "It's fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn't. This time it didn't."

Tartick continued, "Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and of course, sweet and MK," referring to Stickler's 6-year-old daughter, MK.

"This chapter closes amicably, and another opens. I'll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine. ❤️‍🩹," he concluded.

TikTok creator Stickler addressed the separation in her own video. She also explained that the breakup was "amicable" and said of the relationship: "it just didn't work."

Shortly after the split, Tartick opened up to PEOPLE about whether dating was on his radar.

"I'm mentally not there right now," he shared at the time. "I'm just trying to take care of myself right now."



