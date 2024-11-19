Jason Tartick Takes Playful Jab at Tyler Cameron's Decisions During Brief Romance with Gigi Hadid

The 'Bachelorette' alum and supermodel briefly dated in 2019, soon after his stint on the reality TV show

John Nacion/Penske Media via Getty; Olivia Wong/Getty; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage From left: Jason Tartick, Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid

Jason Tartick isn't afraid to playfully roast Tyler Cameron!

In a hilarious video posted to each of their Instagram accounts, the Bachelorette alum, 31, and Trading Secrets podcast host, 36, got in on a new "suspect" trend, in which celebs roast each other while pretending to be a police officer chasing down a suspect.

Taking a jab at Cameron's brief 2019 romance with Gigi Hadid, the TV host joked: "Suspect thought it was a good idea to take a supermodel out to a date, have his dad pay for it and then launch their entire relationship at a funeral."

The dig prompted laughs — and moans — from Cameron.

Cameron had plenty of quips for Tartick, though — he joked that the host only dates girls with a million followers, in reference to his recently-ended relationship with TikTok star Kat Stickler.

Related: Tyler Cameron Says He Only Had $200 to His Name When He Dated Gigi Hadid

Cameron's light-hearted roast comes from he story he told his Bachelor Nation alum friend on Trading Secrets in 2023, in which he revealed he had only $200 to his name when he dated the supermodel.

During their March 2023 interview about Cameron's relationship with Hadid, Tartick recalled chatting with Cameron while he was dating Hadid.

"He goes to me, 'Dude, I don't know what the f--- I'm doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don't know what my next job is, and I'm dating Gigi Hadid!" Tartick said, before Cameron chimed in: "Not even $5,000 — I had like $200, you know what I mean?"

According to the Bachelorette alum, he was often simply "crossing [my] fingers" while going on dates due to his financial insecurity. He recalled his "early days" of living in New York City, when he slept "on Matt's beanbag," referring to his former Bachelor pal Matt James.

"I'd be going on dates, I'm like calling pops up in the bathroom. I'm like, 'Pops, I don't think my credit card's gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.' And he's like, 'You got it, son, go get it," Cameron said, recalling how he had "no money."

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron

Related: Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys' Dating Bradley Cooper: 'She Finds Him More Mature' (Exclusive Source)

Cameron and Hadid dated after his stint on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Despite their romance being brief, Cameron attended Hadid's grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands in September 2019.

Since then, the pair have moved on to several other relationships, and Cameron recently revealed that he is seeing someone now — but they're keeping things private.

"It's something that we've been working on and keeping private. But there will be a time when we come out," he told Entertainment Tonight in July. "That's what happens – you go home and find a girl."

The Special Forces competitor was also previously linked to influencer Paige Lorenze in 2022, though their romance was short-lived and ended after only weeks, which he confirmed on an episode of E!'s Daily Pop as he said it "wasn't the right time" for either of them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hadid is currently dating Bradley Cooper, 48, and was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai, 3. She and the One Direction alum, 30, split in October 2021 after nearly six years of dating.

