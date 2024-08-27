Jason And Travis Kelce Land New Podcast Deal Reportedly Worth $100 Million

Jason and Travis Kelce have reportedly signed a three-year, $100 million deal for their “New Heights” podcast with Wondery, an Amazon-owned podcast studio, according to Bloomberg.

Speaking with a person “familiar with the arrangement who wasn’t authorized to speak about it publicly,” the outlet reported that the deal is “worth over $100 million.” It allows Wondery to distribute audio and video episodes of “New Heights” globally and “gives Amazon the rights to develop, manufacture, license and distribute all merchandise based on the program.”

With a Wondery+ subscription, fans can listen to “New Heights” episodes early and ad-free, but it will still be available on other podcasting platforms.

In a statement shared through Amazon on Tuesday, the brothers said they “couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights.’”

“We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3—see you soon, 92%ers!” the statement read.

The “92%ers” is the name for fans of “New Heights” and is a nod to the quarterback sneak play, with Jason Kelce saying it works “92% of the time” on the podcast.

The Kelces’ podcast and popularity have soared within the last year after Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, started dating pop star Taylor Swift in 2023. The athlete often talks about his personal life with Swift on the podcast, resulting in the artist’s fans listening in and submitting questions to learn about football.

Jason Kelce, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year as the team’s center, joked back in June that because of Swift, his fan base has completely changed.

“My demographic used to be fat, hairy guys,” he said on “New Heights.” “Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls.”

“That is, like, where my bread and butter is at,” he continued. “Twelve to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You’re the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift!’”

