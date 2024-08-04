Firefighter's death delays tours for Jasper residents in zone destroyed by wildfire

Jasper residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire will have to wait until Monday to view the devastation in person.

Alberta's minister of public safety says bus tours of the community that were scheduled to begin today have been postponed 24 hours because of the death over the weekend of a firefighter in Jasper National Park.

Mike Ellis says in a social media post that the decision was made out of respect for the family, crew and all those impacted by the tragedy.

RCMP say they learned Saturday afternoon that a 24-year-old employee of Alberta's fire service who was a resident of Calgary was seriously injured by a falling tree while fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper, and later died.

An evacuation order for Jasper and Jasper National Park issued July 22 remains in effect, after the fire destroyed one-third of the historic town's buildings.

Ellis says residents who had signed up for the tours have been notified of the postponement and provincial officials will continue to communicate with them directly to keep them informed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press