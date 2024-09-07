Jasper wildfire complex now under control: Parks Canada

Smoke can be seen rising from a wildfire near Jasper, Alta., in early August. (Jasper National Park/Facebook - image credit)

The wildfire that burned a third of the buildings in Jasper, Alta., to the ground is now under control, Parks Canada officials announced Saturday.

"That means that the wildfire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread outside the defined perimeter of the fire," Landon Shepherd, a Parks Canada incident commander, told reporters.

The wildfire perimeter is an estimated 278 kilometres, while the area is estimated to be at 32,722 hectares.

Smoke and flames will still likely be visible inside the fire's perimeter into early winter, Parks Canada says.

"This announcement of getting us to being under control in under seven weeks from the fire starting is a significant achievement," Shepherd said.

"It wouldn't have been possible without the deliberate and joint efforts under our unified command with the Municipality of Jasper."