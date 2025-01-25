Java Journey Wake Up Call perks up WGAL News 8 Today
Lebanon Valley Java Journey shares an eye-opening Wake Up Call with WGAL News 8 Today.
Lebanon Valley Java Journey shares an eye-opening Wake Up Call with WGAL News 8 Today.
"About six years ago, I started feeling even more exhausted than usual. I also had lower back and abdominal pain and bloating, but I shrugged it off because women just have to deal with that..."
We all know that a lump in the breast is the classic red flag sign, but that's not what prompted me to get checked out.
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
We are sorry in advance.
"We could have all of this in America. As a country, we're far wealthier. But all of our wealth is centered in a tiny sliver of people at the top, with the rest of us fighting over the crumbs."
House Republicans on Thursday passed their version of a “born-alive” abortion bill one day after Democrats blocked the Senate version from advancing. The bill requires health care practitioners to provide the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a child born alive during an attempted abortion as they would during normal childbirth. Republicans…
Bill 7 is a controversial law that allows hospitals to move people into long-term care homes not of their choosing, or charge them $00 a day if they stay in hospital. It was recently challenged in court — but that challenge has now been thrown out. The CBC's Jennifer La Grassa explains.
Colin Egglesfield, known for his work on "All My Children" and "Something Borrowed," revealed he had undergone surgery for prostate cancer.
Dramatic rooftop arrest of attempted murder suspect caught on camera
“I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy," Blanchard told PEOPLE
Brutally cold temps, wind chills on tap for Central Florida on Friday, Saturday
Thomas Sibick, an Amherst native, was one of seven people from our region who were federally charged after the 2021 insurrection.
A woman, 34-year-old Keyona Dillion, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her 11-year-old daughter. Around noon on Thursday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Firethorn Road for a report of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found 11-year-old London Olsen dead inside the family's basement. Charging documents say officers tried speaking with Dillion but her behavior became erratic. She was taken to police headquarters where she started making statements about exposing child sex rings and other groups. Police say a plastic drain cleaner was used to strangle the 11-year-old. https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mother-charged-in-connection-to-the-death-of-her-11-year-old-daughter
"It's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg," the actress said during an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Grand Erie Public Health is warning the community of possible measles exposures related to a "probable" case it is investigating in the Brantford-Brant area.That case is related to a case of measles confirmed earlier this month, the health unit said in a Jan. 21 news release."The individual is an adult resident of Brant and is currently recovering at home," public health said, adding it's reaching out to individuals who may have been exposed.The health unit says members of the public may have be
His team at HHS has paused critical communications and meetings, right as public health officials are worried about bird flu.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Friday abortion opponents are “entering a new era” with President Trump and Vice President Vance in the White House. Speaking at the March for Life, Johnson praised the new administration for anti-abortion actions taken in the first week, including pardoning nearly two dozen anti-abortion activists. He also pointed…
January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month in Canada.
Bills Mafia gathered at the Big Tree Inn for a morning pep rally featured on ABC's Good Morning America.
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Westwood; investigation ongoing