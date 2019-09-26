Javier Bardem Is Ready for Jacket Season

Can you feel the chill in the air? That gentle whisper of fall edging its way into your consciousness? Maybe you can't—it's still plenty hot and summery here in New York, at GQHQ. But in San Sebastian, Spain, where he's attending that city's film festival, Javier Bardem was most certainly feeling fall creep in. Exhibit A? A brown suede jacket we're hard-pressed to describe as anything short of sublime.

Suede can be tricky: it's not great in the rain, and a jacket made from it isn't going to do your wallet any favors. But Bardem knows why you invest in a suede jacket: because you're going to be able to wear yours for a few decades, and it'll look better on its last day than it did on its first. Wearing it while looking like Javier Bardem also helps.

Originally Appeared on GQ

