Jax Taylor Clarifies He and Brittany Cartwright Have 'Already Long Resolved' Custody Issues amid Ongoing Divorce

Taylor had marked "other" when it came to determining child support for their son Cruz in his response to her divorce petition

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor is clarifying a few things after filing a response to Brittany Cartwright’s petition to divorce.

A statement given to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Oct. 2 via his rep read: "Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern. While Jax made errors in filing out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those errors will be amended without delay.”

The "errors" the statement referred to were in Jax's Sept. 26 response to Brittany's Aug. 27 divorce filing, where she requested primary custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz.

In his response, which was obtained and reviewed by PEOPLE, Jax incorrectly said that he and Brittany were not legally married. The timeline of their relationship was also incorrect. He also checked a box indicating “other” when it came to determining child support, leading to some confusion.

However, in his Wednesday statement, Jax said the couple had previously figured out Cruz's custody arrangements.

Related: Jax Taylor Requests That Brittany Cartwright Have Full Custody of Son Cruz, 3, in New Divorce Filing

Noam Galai/Bravo via Getty Images Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One day after Cartwright filed for divorce, a source told PEOPLE that the couple — who met and wed on Vanderpump Rules — knew the split was imminent and are focusing on co-parenting going forward.

"This step has been a long time coming and something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they've been living in," the source said. "Jax is feeling mixed emotions. He knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have. It's an emotional month for him and he's trying to stay strong for his son."

They added: "Their main priority is getting to a place of being amicable co-parents for their son and this next stop will hopefully move them closer to that goal.”

In September, Cartwright spoke with PEOPLE about the divorce, echoing claims she wanted to have a healthy relationship with Taylor in the future.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'.

"He's a great dad. Great dad, terrible husband," she said. "I'm not ever going to take Cruz away from him. We will always put Cruz first and we are going to work towards a healthy co-parenting relationship."

"It's going to take some time,” she continued. “Still, things are very raw between us, but for the most part, I do know if I needed something, if Cruz needed something, I could call him and he would be there for us."

Related: Brittany Cartwright ‘Broke the Cycle’ by Divorcing Jax Taylor: ‘He Didn't Think I Was Going to Do It' (Exclusive)

The pair first revealed they were “taking some time apart” in February on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. Noting that the breakup was “very hard to talk about,” Cartwright said she was taking things “one day at a time.”

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," she explained. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Cruz Cauchi, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Taylor also addressed the separation and his behavior in the relationship on the podcast, calling himself a “narcissist.”

“I am a narcissist, yes. I breadcrumb, I love-bomb [and do] gaslighting," Taylor said, listing phrases and behaviors he recently learned. "I’m missing some but I do all these things. I had no idea there were terms for these things.”

“I look up the definition for all these new terms and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I do that. I do that too,'" The Valley star explained. "I don’t even know how to talk anymore without being labeled as one of these things. So yes, I have to humble myself and say, ‘Do you think you’re a narcissist?’ And I do. I don’t know how I became one."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.