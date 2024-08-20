Jax Taylor to Exit In-Patient Mental Health Facility After 30 Days

“It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son," a representative for 'The Valley' star tells PEOPLE

Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jax Taylor on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Jax Taylor will soon exit the in-patient treatment center he checked into in late July, PEOPLE confirms.

"Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week,” a representative for The Valley star confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday, Aug. 19. TMZ was first to report the news.

The statement continued: “It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.” The reality TV star shares son Cruz Michael Cauchi, 3, with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

On Tuesday, July 30, news broke that Taylor, 45, had entered a mental health facility.

Along with returning home, Taylor will return to filming The Valley, which began production for its sophomore season earlier this summer, per TMZ. The outlet also said Taylor intends to open up about his in-patient stay when he’s comfortable and audiences can expect an emotional new season.

A representative for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information about Taylor returning to filming.

David Laffe Jax Taylor at Jax's Studio City, in Los Angeles, California.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment,” a representative for the Vanderpump Rules alum told PEOPLE when he first entered treatment weeks ago.

“This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter,” the statement concluded. TMZ first reported the news on July 30.

Taylor’s treatment comes amid his separation from his estranged wife, Cartwright. The former couple announced their separation in February after four years of marriage.

When Cartwright announced the news on her and Taylor's joint podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, she explained that she “made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of [her] mental health."

Casey Durkin/Bravo Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'The Valley'

The former couple first met nearly a decade ago in 2015. Since then, their relationship has been documented on Vanderpump Rules, their spinoff Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky and most recently The Valley. They tied the knot on June 29, 2019. Nearly two years later, they welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, on April 12, 2021.

The news of their split broke ahead of The Valley's premiere earlier in February, where Cartwright revealed to PEOPLE that she felt "a little bit of relief" since separating from Taylor, adding that she "needed this space."

Taylor explained to PEOPLE that the couple thought this was "best for [their] family" because they have "been going through some things for a while now."

Felix Kunze/Bravo Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor

The Valley is currently filming its second season. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



