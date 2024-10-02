Jax Taylor Requests That Brittany Cartwright Have Full Custody of Son Cruz, 3, in New Divorce Filing

Cartwright initially filed for divorce from Taylor on Aug. 27, requesting full legal and physical custody of Cruz

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Images Brittany Cartwright (left) and Jax Taylor (right)

Jax Taylor is asking that his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright get full custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz.

In a document filed on Sept. 26. in response to Cartwright's divorce filing, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 45, requested that Cartwright receive full legal and physical custody of their son Cruz. In regards to child support, Taylor checked the box for "other," according to the document obtained by PEOPLE.

When Cartwright first filed for divorce on Aug. 27, she requested full legal and physical custody of Cruz. After filing, a source told PEOPLE that Cartwright's focus is on her son as she and Taylor strive to become friendly co-parents.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'.

"This step has been a long time coming and something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they've been living in," said the source.

"Jax is feeling mixed emotions. He knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have. It's an emotional month for him and he's trying to stay strong for his son."

Since then, Cartwright has told PEOPLE that although she wants to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Taylor, she thinks it's going to take some time to get there.

"He's a great dad. Great dad, terrible husband," Cartwright told PEOPLE in September. "I'm not ever going to take Cruz away from him. We will always put Cruz first and we are going to work towards a healthy co-parenting relationship."

"It's going to take some time. Still, things are very raw between us, but for the most part, I do know if I needed something, if Cruz needed something, I could call him and he would be there for us."

