Jay Blades fans think The Repair Shop star has found a new TV niche

The furniture restorer has been fronting a number of history documentaries for Channel 5.

Jay Blades fans thinks the Repair Shop star has found a new calling as a TV historian - as Channel 5 shared that they had snapped him up for another nostalgic documentary series.

Blades hosted the second part of his Channel 5 series The West End Through Time on Saturday night, revealing fascinating stories about some of the poshest parts of London.

It came just days after the broadcaster revealed he would be fronting another documentary for them, Country Homes Through Time.

Jay Blades might be best known as a furniture restorer on The Repair Shop, but his fans think he has found the perfect pivot into presenting historical documentaries.

In this week's episode of West End Through Time, Blades found out more about the history of Piccadilly Circus, the Tube, and some of London's fanciest hotels.

He also revealed stories of The Dorchester and The Savoy having to let anyone in to their exclusive premises during the Blitz to provide shelter, and that Selfridges was the first shop to include women's toilets when it introduced them in 1909.

Ahead of it airing, the TV star shared that his first episode of the series had been a hit, writing on X: "I’ve had some lovely feedback on last week’s first episode of West End Through Time. If you loved last week’s you’re going to love this one too."

Viewers thought Blades had found a new niche as a TV historian, as one viewer commented: "Enjoyed watching this evening... could you do history of Paris and New York."

Another fan wrote: "Loving this series, Jay. Not only does it showcase the history, the glitz and charm of the West End, but also bits of history that, perhaps, isn't that widely known, such as why the underground was opened up for all during the blitz. #Amazing"

Someone else told Blades: "Excellent programme. Thanks @jayblades_ and @siddyholloway My daughters 2 favourites in one programme."

What else has Jay Blades been working on?

The Repair Shop star is expected to feature in a spin-off series. (BBC)

The Repair Shop star has just landed another history series for Channel 5, this time titled Country Homes Through Time, after the success of West End Through Time, East End Through Time, and The Midlands Through Time.

Blades said: "I love these series, uncovering eye-opening, surprising and extraordinary facts about where we live. There is so much history to delve into."

Recently, the furniture restorer has taken a break from filming The Repair Shop following the breakdown of his marriage, and the death of his uncle who was stabbed.

However, he is expected to return for a spin-off series, The Repair Shop on the Road, which brings the team's restoration work to the public.

Jay Blades: The West End Through Time streams on My5.

