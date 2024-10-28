Jay Johnston, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Mr. Show’ actor, sentenced to 1 year for Jan. 6 role

Jay Johnston, an actor known for “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show,” has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Johnston, 56, pleaded guilty to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement during civil disorder last July, roughly 13 months after he was arrested in June 2023. He had faced a maximum of five years in prison.

Johnston, who played a police officer on “Arrested Development” and “The Sarah Silverman Program,” was one of hundreds who were identified by online sleuths following the riot. Three associates contacted the FBI about identifying the actor, with one providing text messages where Johnston confirmed his presence where he said it “actually wasn’t” an attack.

Prosecutors said Johnston flew to Washington from Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2021 before attending the the “Stop the Steal” rally and then marching to the Capitol.

According to photos and videos, Johnston took a police shield from an officer to form a “shield wall” blocking police. He was also part of a large group that pushed their way into the building.

At his sentencing hearing, he described his participation as “a humiliation and a horrible oversight.”

Prosecutors presented a photo of Johnston dressed as fellow rioter and convict Jacob “QAnon Shaman” Chansley at a 2022 Halloween party as proof of the actor’s lack of remorse.

Prior to his arrest, Johnston was booted from the recurring cast of “Bob’s Burgers,” where he played rival restaurateur Jimmy Pesto, once producers confirmed his participation in the Jan. 6 riot. Eric Bauza has since taken over the role.

More than 1,500 rioters have been arrested in relation to the attack. The statute of limitations for any charges related to the incident expires in early 2026.